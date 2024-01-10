HONOLULU (KHON2) — For decades, parents told their children that video games are not good for their social, cognitive and work ethic development.

While some believed them, the rest shirked it off and have created a world where video games have become one the biggest experiences on the planet. From international esports competitions to TwitchTV, video games have created an irreplaceable spot in our society.

“Generally, there is a misconception that gaming and ‘new media’, things like live streaming, augmented and virtual reality, is for youth and a new generation,” explained Oliver. “But culturally and as an industry, the truth is quite different. The dawn of gaming largely came with the Atari in 1977, jump through ‘Space Invaders”’ to ‘Pac-Man’ in 1980 and ‘Donkey Kong’ in 1981; and then, the first Nintendo console dropping in 1985. ‘Tetris’ sealed the deal by ‘89. The reality is, the industry itself is honing in on 50, and the enthusiasts that got it from there to the goliath it is now have aged with it.”

A 2020 study has found that esports can have a positive impact on mental health in several ways. Let’s take a look at how esports is making headway in improving mental health for those who play.

Social connections and community building

The very nature of esports and gaming enables players to connect with others globally. As a result, it fosters friendships and a sense of community. This can be especially beneficial for individuals who find it challenging to make connections in their day-to-day lives, for those who experience social anxiety or those who simply are natural introverts. Esports creates an environment where people can interact with like-minded individuals, helping to build quality connections over quantity of connections​​​​.

Stress and anxiety relief

The act of engaging in esports can be a form of stress relief. Players often become absorbed in the game, which allows them to take their minds off personal challenges, anxieties, interpersonal conflicts, etc…. There are even certain games that are designed to reduce stress and promote relaxation by incorporating elements like puzzle-solving or mindfulness practices​​.

Goal setting and achievement

This is a really important thing to develop is one intends to pursue professional goals that do not necessarily have immediate satisfaction (i.e. working toward a university degree, working toward a particular advancement position at work, etc…). Playing esports can contribute to a positive mental state by allowing players to set and achieve goals. This has the potential to boost confidence levels and provide a sense of purpose and accomplishment. For example, completing a challenging task in a game can give players the confidence to try new things in the real world​​.

Cognitive development

With anti-intellectualism becoming a pervasive part of our modern society, esports is a venue that is non-threatening and doesn’t have the stereotype of boring and irrelevant. Participating in esports can improve cognitive functions such as decision-making, strategic thinking and reaction time. These activities, especially in a team context, can enhance communication, problem-solving skills and even academic skills​​​​.

Physical well-being and balanced lifestyle

Leading esports organizations are increasingly focusing on the physical fitness of their players. Coaches design exercise routines and ensure balanced schedules to prevent player burnout. The integration of physical fitness into esports underscores its commitment to the holistic development of players​​.

Therapeutic use

There are some mental health professionals who have started using video games in a therapeutic setting. Since there are certain games designed to calm anxiety, reduce depression symptoms and even help with PTSD, counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists are discovering the abundant resources available. Competing in esports can help in building mental resilience. Players learn to handle pressure, cope with losses, and bounce back from setbacks, which are valuable life skills.

Accessibility and inclusivity

Esports provides an accessible platform for individuals who might face physical or geographical limitations that disrupt their ability to connect with their community of peers. Esports offers an inclusive environment where players can interact and compete on equal footing regardless of their physical abilities.

Learning and development

The lessons that some people learn from traditional sports can also be learned in esports. Esports have the ability to contribute to personal development, including learning how to deal with defeat, understanding the importance of consistent practice and dedication and developing patience and perseverance.

Awareness and advocacy

The popularity of esports has the potential to be leveraged to spread awareness about mental health issues. There are organizations and individuals in the esports community who advocate for mental health in order to destigmatize mental health conditions.