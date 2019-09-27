ESPACIO is Hawai’i’s new pinnacle of luxury and hospitality

HONOLULU (KHON2)

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikīkī, Hawai’i’s new pinnacle of luxury, design and hospitality, opened its door on Kalākaua Avenue earlier this month on September 7.

Poised to become Honolulu’s most exclusive oceanfront address, ESPACIO is the result of a $50 million renovation that now fills a gap in the market for elite travelers, celebrities and notable dignitaries.

One taste of an artfully curated ESPACIO stay promises to transform the standard of travel forever.

Offering nine 2,250-square-foot multi-bedroom suites – each occupying an individual floor – ESPACIO features rare amenities, ultra-exclusive personalized service and unprecedented privacy.

Rates begin at $5,000 per night.

For more information, go to www.espaciowaikiki.com.