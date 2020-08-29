Escaped Waiawa Correctional Facility inmate found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reports that an inmate who escaped from Waiawa Correctional Facility has been captured.

According to preliminary reports from the department, 24-year-old Isaiah Spriggs-Kahelewai was missing from the prison’s 2 p.m. headcount.

Staff chased after the inmate and captured him in a construction field off of Ka Uka Boulevard, located across from the Costco Waipio, at 2:45 p.m.

During the search, a lockdown was ordered and later lifted at 3:30 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department are investigating how the inmate escaped. An internal investigation of the Department of Safety is also underway.

Police say that Spriggs-Kahalewai is serving time for Theft 2. His next parole hearing was scheduled for February 2021. Because of his escape, Spriggs-Kahalewai will face an additional escape charge.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for sentenced males. Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program.

