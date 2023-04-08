HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sunday is the last day of this Easter weekend so you still have the chance to join in on the fun.

Here’s a list of some events that are left for you to enjoy by island.

Oahu

CALLED Church: Easter Egg Drop This big easter bash will include a bounce house, music, food and a helicopter that will drop thousands of eggs for keiki. The exact location of the egg drop is being kept a secret but will be revealed at the Moanalua High School’s Performing Arts Center by CALLED Church. Begins at 9:30 a.m. More information here



Wet’n’Wild Hawaii: Annual Gold & Platinum Egg Hunt 24 Golden Eggs will be hidden around these areas of the water park: Keiki Kove, Lil’ Kahuna Beach, and Wave Pool. Find these eggs for the chance to win major prizes. Located at 400 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei, HI 96707 Begins at 9:30 a.m. More information here



Lokahi Kailua Market: Easter Egg Hunt KidzArt and Club Scientific Hawaii, Lōkahi Kailua Market and Local businesses teamed up to provide a special obstacle area fit for all ages — even adults! Located at 340 Uluniu St., Kailua, HI 96734 The Easter egg hunts will be divided by age group the earliest starting at 9:30 a.m. More information here



2nd Annual “The Great Wahiawa Easter Egg Hunt” The Wahiawa Community & Business Association will have over 1,000 eggs containing prizes hidden throughout Wahiawa. Located throughout Wahiawa town Begins at 12 p.m. More information here



SALT At Our Kaka’ako: Bunny Bash: Hop into Easter! Free family-friendly activities will be available in The Barn and a springtime-themed photo station will be available to take selfies with the Easter Bunny. But don’t forget to bring your camera or phone to take photos. Located at 691 Auahi St., Honolulu, HI 96813 Event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information here



KAUAI

Kauai Animal Education Farm: 2nd annual Easter FUNdraiser Celebrate Easter with your family and with 15 other animal species at Kaua’i Animal Education Farm. The farm will have loads of easter activities and even live music. Located at 1234 Uilama Rd., Kapaʻa, HI 96746 Event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information here



Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay: Easter Brunch Indulge in a brunch buffet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny at the Garden Grille. Located at 3-5920 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaʻa, HI 96746 Event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here



BIG ISLAND

Lavaloha Chocolate Farm: 2023 Easter Egg Hunt During this event, keiki will have the chance to win prizes or golden eggs at the chocolate farm. Prizes will include chocolates along with other treats/toys. Located at 1820 Amauulu Rd., Hilo, HI 96720 Event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information here



Easter brunches at Big Island resorts: Waikoloa Beach Resort, click here for more information Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, click here for more information Fairmont Orchid, click here for more information



