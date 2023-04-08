HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sunday is the last day of this Easter weekend so you still have the chance to join in on the fun.
Here’s a list of some events that are left for you to enjoy by island.
Oahu
- CALLED Church: Easter Egg Drop
- This big easter bash will include a bounce house, music, food and a helicopter that will drop thousands of eggs for keiki.
- The exact location of the egg drop is being kept a secret but will be revealed at the Moanalua High School’s Performing Arts Center by CALLED Church.
- Begins at 9:30 a.m.
- More information here
- Wet’n’Wild Hawaii: Annual Gold & Platinum Egg Hunt
- 24 Golden Eggs will be hidden around these areas of the water park: Keiki Kove, Lil’ Kahuna Beach, and Wave Pool. Find these eggs for the chance to win major prizes.
- Located at 400 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei, HI 96707
- Begins at 9:30 a.m.
- More information here
- Lokahi Kailua Market: Easter Egg Hunt
- KidzArt and Club Scientific Hawaii, Lōkahi Kailua Market and Local businesses teamed up to provide a special obstacle area fit for all ages — even adults!
- Located at 340 Uluniu St., Kailua, HI 96734
- The Easter egg hunts will be divided by age group the earliest starting at 9:30 a.m.
- More information here
- 2nd Annual “The Great Wahiawa Easter Egg Hunt”
- The Wahiawa Community & Business Association will have over 1,000 eggs containing prizes hidden throughout Wahiawa.
- Located throughout Wahiawa town
- Begins at 12 p.m.
- More information here
- SALT At Our Kaka’ako: Bunny Bash: Hop into Easter!
- Free family-friendly activities will be available in The Barn and a springtime-themed photo station will be available to take selfies with the Easter Bunny. But don’t forget to bring your camera or phone to take photos.
- Located at 691 Auahi St., Honolulu, HI 96813
- Event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- More information here
KAUAI
- Kauai Animal Education Farm: 2nd annual Easter FUNdraiser
- Celebrate Easter with your family and with 15 other animal species at Kaua’i Animal Education Farm. The farm will have loads of easter activities and even live music.
- Located at 1234 Uilama Rd., Kapaʻa, HI 96746
- Event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- More information here
- Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay: Easter Brunch
- Indulge in a brunch buffet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny at the Garden Grille.
- Located at 3-5920 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaʻa, HI 96746
- Event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- More information here
BIG ISLAND
- Lavaloha Chocolate Farm: 2023 Easter Egg Hunt
- During this event, keiki will have the chance to win prizes or golden eggs at the chocolate farm. Prizes will include chocolates along with other treats/toys.
- Located at 1820 Amauulu Rd., Hilo, HI 96720
- Event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- More information here
- Easter brunches at Big Island resorts:
- Waikoloa Beach Resort, click here for more information
- Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, click here for more information
- Fairmont Orchid, click here for more information
