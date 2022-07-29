HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first-ever Wahlburgers franchise in Hawaii is opening at Ala Moana Shopping Center on Monday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant & bar was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, serving ground beef burgers, tasty tots and frothy frappes.

You know what’s also happening next week? The iconic boy band New Kids On The Block is playing three high-energy shows at the Blaisdell Arena — and their first Hawaii performance in 30 years. To celebrate both events, concert promoter Rick Bartalini Presents is giving away 100 concert tickets!

One hundred free tickets (50 pairs) for the Aug. 7 show will be distributed to the first 50 people in line at Wahlburgers on opening day. The restaurant is located on Level 2, in the Ewa Wing.

“The timing of everything is just incredible,” Bartalini said in a statement. “Plans to bring the Wahlburgers franchise to Hawaii were started back in 2020, but were delayed because of the pandemic. When I booked New Kids on the Block to play their August dates here in Hawaii, I had no idea of the restaurant’s timeline.”

Bartalini calls it a “complete and serendipitous coincidence.”

New Kids On The Block also has shows on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6., which are sold out. R&B superstars TLC will be joining them on stage.

New Kids On The Block with TLC. (Courtesy: Rick Bartalini Presents)

Click here to buy tickets for the Aug. 7 show. A limited number of Meet & Greet VIP Upgrade packages are also available for each show.