EPA reaches settlement with HK Construction following apparent lead-based paint violation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with HK Construction, Corp., after it found the firm had apparently violated federal regulations related to lead-based paint.

HK Construction, who is based in Honolulu, is expected to pay a $14,981 penalty for failing to comply with the “Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule,” which requires certain businesses and individuals to take steps to protect the public from exposure to lead while doing residential remodeling work.

Under the rule, those performing renovations are required to be properly trained and certified and follow lead-safe work practices. It also requires building contractors that renovate pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities to be certified by EPA.

Although the federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, it is still believed to be present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

“Renovating older homes can expose residents and workers to hazardous lead-based paint and dust,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Amy Miller. “EPA expects all renovation companies to ensure their contractors are trained, certified and follow lead safe work practices to protect public health.”

EPA claims it found that HK Construction did not retain proper records, including documentation ensuring that a certified renovator was assigned to the job, records showing that on-the job training was conducted for workers or paperwork ensuring that workers performing renovation were certified or trained by a certified renovator. The company also failed to confirm that the residential property owners received the required “Renovate Right” pamphlet.

