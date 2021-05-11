EPA: Kauai County to receive $300,000 for revitalization

File – Old Sugar Mill and Cemetery in Kekaha during Sunset in Winter on Kauai Island, Hawaii. (Getty Images photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Tuesday, May 11, that Kauai County will receive $300,000 in federal revitalization funding through its Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grants.

The funding is designed to support disadvantaged communities in cleaning up abandoned and contaminated industrial and commercial properties nationwide.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The EPA administrator says the Brownfields Program delivers on a commitment made by the Biden Administration.

“Through our Brownfields Program, EPA is delivering on the Biden Administration’s commitment to lifting up and protecting overburdened communities across America, especially communities that have experienced long periods of disinvestment and decay. These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land.” Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator

Kauai County is expected to focus the funds on Kekaha, a town that includes an herbicide mixing area and an old sugar mill. Among the project’s coals is assessing properties for potential conamination, tallying Brownfield properties, developing a cleanup plan and engaging the local community.

A total of 151 communities in the U.S. will receive 154 MAC grant awards, totaling $66.5 million.

Click here to look at a list of 2021 applicants selected for funding.