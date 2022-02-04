EPA inspects Navy underground storage tank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it plans to conduct inspections in response to the Navy’s water contamination crisis impacting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, and the community.

The EPA said the focus of its inspection will be to assess compliance with regulations governing underground storage tanks, above-ground tanks, and associated fuel transfer piping.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The inspection is scheduled for Feb. 28.

The Navy believes that the contaminated water that went into Hawaii military households came from a one-time spill of jet fuel in November.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

It’s since been ordered by the state to de-fuel its red hill tanks which it appealed earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 12 2022 08:10 am