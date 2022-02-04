EPA inspects Navy underground storage tank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it plans to conduct inspections in response to the Navy’s water contamination crisis impacting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, and the community.

The EPA said the focus of its inspection will be to assess compliance with regulations governing underground storage tanks, above-ground tanks, and associated fuel transfer piping.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The inspection is scheduled for Feb. 28.

The Navy believes that the contaminated water that went into Hawaii military households came from a one-time spill of jet fuel in November.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

It’s since been ordered by the state to de-fuel its red hill tanks which it appealed earlier this week.