EPA fines Sand Island fuel storage facility for oil spill prevention violations

FILE – Crews work to contain a fuel relase at the Sand Island fuel storage facility, Jan. 29, 2015, Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with the owner and the operator of the bulk fuel storage facility at Sand Island on Tuesday, June 8.

Hawaii Fueling Facilities Corporation (HFFC) owns the facility and Signature Flight Support Corporation (SFSC) operates it.

About 1,944 gallons of fuel were recovered outside of the boundaries of the facility in January 2015 after a former operator noticed an inventory discrepancy in one of the tanks. The facility houses 16 bulk aboveground storage tanks and the former operator estimated 42,000 gallons of jet fuel had been released from the bottom of a tank.

Information gathered by EPA inspectors and the 2015 release revealed non-compliance with the Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC) Rule, a regulation under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, according to the EPA.

“It is paramount that facilities properly prepare and implement a Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure Plan to prevent discharges of oil to Hawaii’s waterways. Companies that do not comply can face significant penalties.” Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

HFFC and SFSC must take the following actions under the terms of the settlement:

Install a double bottom tank floor on all remaining single bottom tanks by December 31, 2028.

Conduct more frequent physical tank inspections until all tanks are retrofitted with a double bottom.

Implement additional monitoring to detect leaks.

Install an impervious liner within three years, or alternatively, implement an improved sub-surface slurry wall and revise the facility’s SPCC plan within 90 days of installation.

Pay a civil penalty of $150,000.

The welfare of fish and other wildlife, public and private property, shorelines, habitat and other living and nonliving natural resources, along with public health can be substantially threatened if the required measures in the SPCC rule are not implemented, EPA officials say.

The Sand Island facility stores and distributes jet fuel to the Honolulu International Airport. Click here to learn more about oil spill prevention and preparedness regulations from the EPA.