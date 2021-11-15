EPA fines gas facility in Kapolei over Clean Air Act violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday announced that it has settled with The Gas Company, LLC over Clean Air Act violations at their facility in Kapolei.

In addition to paying a $230,000 fine, the company must make changes to reduce the risk of flammable substances being released.

“EPA is fulfilling its commitment to ensure that energy facilities reduce the risks of hazardous material releases, to protect local communities and the environment,” said Amy Miller, EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director for the country’s Pacific Southwest region. “Facilities that do not comply with federal requirements will face significant fines.”

During an inspection in January 2020, it was revealed that the facility violated the Clean Air Act’s chemical release prevention and reporting requirements. Among the violations was the company’s failure to correct equipment deficiencies. The Gas Company has agreed to modify equipment and train maintenance workers.

The EPA inspected the Kapolei facility as part of the Agency’s National Compliance Initiative. The settlement is part of a series of similar agreements the EPA has reached with other Hawaii companies to prevent accidental releases and chemical accidents.

KHON2 reached out to The Gas Company for comment but did not receive a response at the time of this writing.