HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy’s aircraft has been sitting inside Kaneohe Bay since Monday, military officials said they are beginning the recovery process, but some worry the longer the plane sits inside the bay, the more impacts it may have on the environment.

There is apparent damage to the nose of the Navy’s P-8 aircraft, officials said the pilot overshot its landing and ended up inside the bay. Officials with the Marine Corps. Base Hawaii said the plane is sitting on sea bed and coral, which adds to the concerns of the Sierra Club’s Director Wayne Tanaka.

Tanaka said, “We have to recognize that the area, the waters around the marine base are protected right so they act as a refuge for fish and other marine life to grow and reproduce and ultimately feed the bay and feed the coastline and so any impact to the habitat there could have pretty far-reaching impacts.”

Nine of the crew members aboard the plane were not injured during the incident.

So far, the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said staff is providing security at the scene, and added that its division of aquatic resources hopes to conduct a coral damage assessment, but it will be up to the military base to permit them.

A military base spokesperson said there are no signs of fuel leaking into the bay and that an oil spill barrier was placed around the aircraft.

Tanaka said, “Weather conditions could change and things could happen where the fuel tanks could fail and we could be looking at a pretty significant catastrophe if the fuel from that jet is released into the ocean.”

The MCBH spokesperson said the investigation continues and at the same time, crews are beginning recovery efforts, but there is no timeline for when the full recovery is expected to be completed.

District Three Councilmember Esther Kia’aina said she is disappointed over the lack of information coming from the Navy.

“What is secret about this?” Kiaaina said. “The lack of communication coming down from the higher-ups in the U.S. Navy is unacceptable and I think we deserve better.”

Military officials said the low visibility and rainy conditions during Monday’s landing in the bay are factors included in the investigation.