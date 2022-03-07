HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local environmentalists and advocacy groups are applauding the Department of Defense’s announcement to shutdown Red Hill.

For years, environmentalists and local advocates have used their voice to fight for clean water. Monday, they finally saw victory for the community.

“It feels like we’ve been heard and we’ve been fighting to be heard at the national level for quite some time,” said Kuhio Lewis, President and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. “So it’s liberating.”

However, many groups like the Sierra Club of Hawaii are celebrating with cautious optimism.

“We’re keeping up the pressure on decision makers, on the Pentagon, DOH and everyone involved in this,” said Anna Chua of the Sierra Club of Hawaii. “We’re also recognizing that we’re still in this ongoing fight to ensure that we have clean water, protecting our water and to ensure that the contamination is cleaned up.”

As the process of defueling and shutting down Red Hill awaits, advocates want clear answers from the Navy on how they’ll move forward safely.

“Definitely looking at continuing to advocate for transparency in the remediation of the aquifer and the cleaning of that water, because we still have the aquifer and the families and the folks of our community that have been affected by it negatively,” said Kalehua Krug of Ka’ohewai. “They need that advocacy to continue.”

The Sierra Club of Hawaii says admitting there’s a problem is one step in the journey. The organization also wants the Navy to drop its state appeal and federal lawsuit.

“We’re going to ensure that the Navy withdraws those things and that they withdraw their application to operate the tanks, which the Sierra Club, contested last year or two years ago,” Chua said.

Despite Monday’s announcement, advocates say the fight isn’t over. They hope the community will continue to use their voices to protect Hawaii’s drinking water.

“We know our kuleana,” said Lewis. “Our responsibility to this land and to this aina, and to just keep our communities and family safe. We are absolutely going to be holding their feet to the fire to ensure that this aina is returned in the way it was found.”