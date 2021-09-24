ENV will conduct a smoke test on a portion of the wastewater collection system in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) plans to conduct a smoke test on a portion of the wastewater collection system along Kapunahala Stream in Kaneohe, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8.

The testing, between the business hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of ENV’s preventative maintenance program to prevent rainwater (inflow and infiltration) from entering the sewer system.

ENV say, their crews will pump non-toxic smoke into sewer pipes, examine and record locations where the smoke escapes. The smoke is harmless with minimal odor and neither a fire hazard nor a health hazard to humans and pets.

According to ENV, the tests locate broken pipes, illegal connections, open cleanouts and other paths for runoff to enter the sewer system. Runoff from heavy rain can overwhelm and surcharge the sewer system and treatment plants, causing sanitary sewer overflows.

