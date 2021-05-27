Enter your pet in the Hawaiian Humane Society 2022 Pets in Paradise Calendar contest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) is seeking entrants for its 2022 Pets in Paradise™ calendar contest.

The event raises funds for the organization’s programs and services.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

HHS is accepting submissions during the entire month of June. Here’s how it works: Applicants submit their pet’s photo for $25, then ask their family and friends to vote for their favorite pet photo with a $1 per-vote donation ($5 minimum).

Photos should include pets only, no people. All photos should be submitted in horizontal format and high-resolution (1280 pixels wide and a minimum size of 1 MB). 

Every entrant will have five chances to be a featured monthly model. The photo with the most votes in each category will receive the following:

  • A professional photography session and digital copies of the photos
  • A Pet of the Month feature in the 2022 calendar
  • A custom digital drawing of your entry photo by artist David Anderson
  • Crazy Shirts™ latest mango-dyed Adopt-A-Cat t-shirt
  • One complimentary calendar

Click here for contest details and rules. Contact cmorisato@hawaiianhumane.org for more info.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories