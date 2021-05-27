Enter your pet in the Hawaiian Humane Society 2022 Pets in Paradise Calendar contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) is seeking entrants for its 2022 Pets in Paradise™ calendar contest.
The event raises funds for the organization’s programs and services.
HHS is accepting submissions during the entire month of June. Here’s how it works: Applicants submit their pet’s photo for $25, then ask their family and friends to vote for their favorite pet photo with a $1 per-vote donation ($5 minimum).
Photos should include pets only, no people. All photos should be submitted in horizontal format and high-resolution (1280 pixels wide and a minimum size of 1 MB).
Every entrant will have five chances to be a featured monthly model. The photo with the most votes in each category will receive the following:
- A professional photography session and digital copies of the photos
- A Pet of the Month feature in the 2022 calendar
- A custom digital drawing of your entry photo by artist David Anderson
- Crazy Shirts™ latest mango-dyed Adopt-A-Cat t-shirt
- One complimentary calendar
Click here for contest details and rules. Contact cmorisato@hawaiianhumane.org for more info.