Enter your pet in the Hawaiian Humane Society 2021 Pets in Paradise Calendar contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you have a photogenic pet? It can be a pinup star.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is seeking entrants for its 2021 Pets in Paradise Calendar contest.

Throughout the month of June, you can submit your pet’s photo for $25-dollar, .and ask people to vote.

Each vote requires a $1 donation ($5 minimum).

The winner will get a professional photography session, be featured in the Hawaiian Humane Society’s calendar, and a tote bag full of goodies.

All money raised will benefit the shelter.

Hawaiian Humane asks that submissions include pet photos only, no people.

All photos should be in horizontal format at a minimum size of 1 MB to qualify.

For sponsorship inquiries or contest questions, please contact Special Events Manager Christina Morisato at 808-356-2247o cmorisato@hawaiianhumane.org