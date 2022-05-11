POIPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Calling all professional and amateur chefs or cooks around the state. Do you have a killer poke recipe? Now is your chance to enter your poke dish at the 2022 Kauai Poke Fest.

The poke festival will be on Saturday, May 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu on Kauai.

According to the event organizers, all contestants will be provided with poke grade ahi and a $150 stipend to offset costs for their own ingredients.

We look forward to hosting the Kauai Poke Fest with chef Sam Choy to honor poke in its birthplace, here in Hawaii. It’s a great family event, and we hope the community joins us to compete and eat some of Hawaii’s best poke.” ANDY EVERS, GENERAL MANAGER OF KOLOA LANDING RESORT

A panel of media and foodie influencers will be judging each poke presentation for its originality and taste.

The first prize winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, a seven-day and six-night stay in a two-bedroom villa at the Koloa Landing Resort, a two-day private poolside cabana and their winning poke dish will be added to the menu at Holoholo Grill, according to event organizers.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Kauai Charity Walk.

For more information on how to enter or purchase tickets, click here.