Enter for a chance to grow your own Monarch Butterfly

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of monarch butterflies in local agriculture, Bayer Hawaii is partnering with Sharing the Butterfly Experience for the chance to enter to win a free monarch butterfly kit.

Each kit includes everything a budding butterfly farmer needs to nurture a monarch caterpillar through the stages of growth into a fully-grown butterfly. The public can enter the sweepstakes via Bayer Hawaii’s Instagram from June 1-5, 2020.

The butterfly kits are assembled by Sharing the Butterfly Experience, the only Hawaii member of the International Butterfly Breeders Association and Association For Butterflies. Each kit includes 15 live caterpillars, a 24-inch by 12-inch habitat to protect the caterpillar from predators, a picture book on How to Raise Monarch Butterflies, a bag of food to feed the caterpillars, a crown flower plant for the next generation and instructions on how to raise monarch butterflies.

The crown flower plant is one of the most commonly found milkweed plants in Hawaii and a main food source of monarch caterpillars.

The sweepstakes will run from June 1-5, 2020. To enter, participants must visit Bayer Hawaii’s Instagram @bayer4cropshi and like the promotion post. Participants must post their own photo of a butterfly or butterfly plant food and tag @bayer4cropshi and include the hashtags #BayerHawaii and #MonarchButterflySweepstakes. Three winners will be selected at random drawing and announced on June 10.

Darlene Loo-McDowell, founder of Sharing the Butterfly Experience says, “It is an incredible learning experience for families to share. The keiki can keep a journal of the daily changes while learning to care for the caterpillars. The joy they share when they release their butterflies is priceless! Tons of photo opportunities and great memories to share for years to come.”

Families interested in more science education resources for their keiki, can visit Bayer Hawaii’s website for a free download of the Hawaii Backyard Bugs coloring book. The coloring book highlights some of the small but mighty insects that kids are likely to find in their own backyard, with each page containing original artwork and quick facts about the bug’s role in Hawaii’s environment.

For more information about the Monarch Butterfly Kit giveaway, or to download a copy of the Hawaii Backyard Bugs coloring book, visit https://hawaii.bayer.us.

