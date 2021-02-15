Entangled whales seen in Kihei and on Oahu over the weekend

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Hawaiian Islands Large Whale Entanglement Response Network reports that two entangled whales were seen in waters off of Kihei, Maui and also off of Oahu. The whales have not been seen since then.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The networks boat, the Kohola, along with level-4 responder Grant Thompson’s boat put in more than six hours each searching the waters off Kihei on Valentine’s day. The entangled adult humpback whale was seen the previous two days. The network says the entangled animal was not relocated.

The network says freeing a 40-ton animal is extremely dangerous for the animal and the would-be rescuer.

The network advises that only people who are authorized should disentangle whales.

Mariners who see a marine animal in distress should maintain 100 yards distance, and call NOAA Fisheries’ 24/7 response Hotline at 1 888 256-9840. Mariners can also radio the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF CH. 16.