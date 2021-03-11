Entangled humpback whale freed of gear off the coast of Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trained responders worked to free an entangled subadult humpback whale was freed of gear on Tuesday.

The whale was first reported at 12:39 p.m. on March 9 by tour vessels Teralani and Wahine Hana.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to NOAA, the animal was entangled in a small gauge line through its mouth and around its left pectoral flipper. The gear trailed as a pair of lines approximately 50 feet behind the whale.

NOAA says the rescue team made several cuts, removing about 120 feet of the trailing line and greatly increasing the animal’s chances of survival. However, a small amount of gear could not be pulled from the whale’s mouth. Additional attempts were made to remove what little gear remained, but the animal became uncooperative, which presented a higher risk to safety. A decision was made to stand down.

Courtesy: NOAA Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary / NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service



Meanwhile, the gear that was recovered will be analyzed towards determining its possible origins and trying to reduce entanglement threat in the future.

Mariners are asked to keep a sharp lookout for whales in distress and call trained responders who are authorized under a permit issued to NOAA Fisheries Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program.

NOAA says if you see a marine mammal in distress, do not enter the water or try to disentangle the whale yourself. Maintain 100 yards distance and please call the NOAA 24/7 Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1 (888) 256-9840. If unable to call, please radio the US Coast Guard on VHF CH. 16.