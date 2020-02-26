Entangled Hawaiian green sea turtle freed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian green sea turtle is lucky to be alive thanks to the help of an ocean rescue team.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response agency says it received a report of an entangled turtle on Oahu’s south shore.

When a team got there, they found the turtle was entangled around its neck and right fore flipper.

The debris was loose enough to disentangle right there on the beach.

The turtle was released back into the ocean.

The agency wants to remind everyone to fish responsibly, and if you see an entangled turtle, call the HMAR/NOAA hotline at (888) 256-9840.