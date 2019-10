HONOLULU (KHON2) — Enrollment at all but one of the University of Hawaii’s 10 campuses fell this fall semester.

UH says, the number of students dipped two percent from 51,063 to 49,977. Windward Community College saw an increase of about two and a half percent.

UH says there’s a national trend of falling enrollment, and the university is up against a strong labor market.

Still, UH President David Lassner says the school must do more to increase student recruitment and retention.