HONOLULU (KHON2) — It may not look like Fall in Hawaii, but you can still do all of the activities that come with the season.

The Aloun Farms 19th Pumpkin Festival will last for three weekends in October, on Oct. 12-13, 19-20, and 26-17. The hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Visitors of the farm will be able to get a free hayride, eat with local food vendors, enjoy entertainment and the farmer’s market, and even pick out a pumpkin.