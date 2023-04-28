HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some would say spam is a staple food in Hawaii, so much so that Hawaii celebrates the love of spam for two weeks! However, if someone cannot make it to the festival, a chef participating in the SPAM JAM festival has a couple recipes to bring the celebration home.

Chef Jared Astrinos, executive chef at Aloha Beer Company, spoke with KHON about his dishes that will be showcased in the festival and what meals you can make at home.

Aloha Beer Company food items:

Spam Flatbread

This dish has garlic butter topped with spam that is cooked with Mediterranean spices and caramelized figs. Astrinos said, “figs is a very underutilized product here in Hawaii. So, we definitely want to showcase some figs because there’s a lot of fig farmers over here that are starting to come out from Kona.”

Spam Montecristo Sandwich

Astrinos said this dish is deep fried and served with a cream cheese-like frosting on top. This dish is sweet and savory.

Spam Kebab

This dish has Mediterranean butter spices on top giving the kebab a bit of heat and ricotta to cool it down.

Spam Candy Bar

This dish has semisweet chocolate layered with caramel and spam cooked in an egg white sugar mixture, caramelized and then fried to get it crispier. The dish is then covered in chocolate to finish it off.

Experiencing SPAM JAM from home:

Spam sandwich

An easy dish to make is a sandwich with Texas toast, eggs, mozzarella and spam, battered and fried with honey on top.

Chef Astrinos suggests when cooking at home to substitute a favorite dish that has meat in it with spam.

Another fun at home cooking idea would be to cut your spam in different shapes with cookie cutters.

He also said if someone has store bought pizza dough and spam, a lot of creative dishes can be made with those two items.

When asked how to test out salty and sweet dishes Astrinos said to feel out the amount of sweet and salty because everyone is different.

“Just try it out and you can put it into something that’s familiar. Say for instance, like if you like caramel popcorn, just add like some fried spam in it and toss it in a little bit of like sugar and see if that combination works for you,” said chef Astrinos.

Astrinos also said to get inspiration from others like he has. He mentioned other chefs participating in the SPAM JAM Festival are making dishes that surprised him such as spam corn.

Another dish that inspires and surprises him is cheese pizza with spam musubi on top.

