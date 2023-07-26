HONOLULU (KHON2) — An airline jet engine recall will likely ground some of Hawaiian Airlines’ planes. The company said the aircraft affected are mainly those that fly to the mainland.

The recall by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney applies to engines that power the Airbus A321neo planes. The company also said Hawaiian Airlines has 18 of them in its mainland fleet.

Pratt & Whitney has said it recently discovered contamination in the metals used to make some engine parts. That could result in certain parts wearing out faster than expected. Aviation expert Peter Forman said the engines are fairly new and are known to be very reliable.

“There’s some question about something with the reliability, and they’re gonna have to fix that. So, what the airlines do is they take a few of the airplanes out of the fleet at a time, get them over to the manufacturer, have the manufacturer work their magic on them and get them back,” he said.

Forman said the bad thing is that the engine recall affects a significant part of the mainland fleet. But Hawaiian should be able to ground just a few planes at one time as they are inspected on the mainland.

“It’s not gonna be a huge number, and there’s plenty of seats gonna go back-and-forth to all their locations. It’s just that Hawaiian is going to have to tweak their schedule a little bit,” said Forman.

A spokesman for Hawaiian Airlines said the aircraft primarily serve small to mid-size West Coast to Hawaii routes.

As far as how the recall will affect the flight schedule, the company sent a statement that said the following:

“It’s too early to tell as we haven’t yet fully calibrated the impact Pratt & Whitney’s recent announcement will have on our fleet. We are working closely with P&W to learn more.” — spokesman for Hawaiian Airlines

Forman said most airlines have spare aircraft, but Hawaiian probably doesn’t have enough to cover the amount affected. So, he said there will be fewer flights to some of the routes. KHON2 asked if fewer flights would lead to higher fares.

“One airline having a small reduction in flying shouldn’t affect the fares simply because there’s enough other people to pick up the slack in the meantime,” said Forman.

The engines will have to be inspected within the next 12 months.