HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new policy by the legislature is encouraging the state to shift to more firm renewable energy sources such as hydrogen, geothermal or pumped storage.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz said it is the only way to save the state and its residents money in the long run.

“It’s the same thing with your financial portfolio, you want to make sure you have diversified, diversified portfolio,” said Dela Cruz. “So in addition to solar, and some wind projects, you also want to make sure that we can count on other projects on the island that’s going to have steady, consistent power to avoid any types of blackouts to make sure that our economy is stable.”

According to Dela Cruz, Kauai already uses more than 33% firm energy. In the long run, the cost of energy on Kauai will stay the same while other islands will see double digit increases unless changes are made soon.