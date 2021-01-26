Endangered plant species found in Honolulu FedEx package

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A FedEx package from Malaysia containing nine Nepenthes species carnivorous plants was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) in Honolulu.

Among the nine plants was a seed pod concealed in a foil wrapped bundle. Upon further examination of the shipment, CBP officials observed the roots of the plants wrapped in damp paper

towels indicating an apparent intent and preparation for replanting.

The Nepenthes species is currently considered endangered as a result of overexploitation. Although there is a Nepenthes species that inhabits bogs in the U.S., CBP says the specific plant seized on Oahu are indigenous to Malaysia and Greater Asia.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“CBP works closely with our international partners to curtail the illegal trade of protected

and endangered species, “said Richard F. Di Nucci, CBP Director of Field Operations in San

Francisco.

The plants were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for final

disposition.