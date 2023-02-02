HONOLULU (KHON1) — A juvenile endangered monk seal has been released back to its natural habitat thanks to the Marine Mammal Center.

The center has been treating RQ76, also known as Malama, for malnutrition at Ke Kai Ola.

The Center said that the rescue, treatment and release of Malama was possible thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Malama gained over 50 pounds in rehabilitation over 5 months.

She was also fitted with a temporary satellite tag that allows scientists to monitor her movements in the wild.

Diana Kramer, NOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Regional Stranding Coordinator said, “The first thing we saw RQ76 do was put her feeding skills to work, snacking on a sea cucumber! We’re hopeful that she will flourish and contribute to the monk seal population. And we’re thankful to the many people and partners who made RQ76’s future possible.”