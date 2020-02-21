Endangered Hawaiian monk seal sickened by toxoplasmosis, which is spread in feces of cats

Toxoplasmosis is one of the leading sources of mortality for the endangered Hawaiian monk seal. It is spread in the feces of cats.
Officials from NOAA want the public to know that if cats were kept indoors, toxoplasmosis would not spread through the landscape and kill monk seals and other native species.
