Pali Florist and Gift Shop has been serving Windward Oahu since 1958. They’re closing their retail location this weekend. (Courtesy: Pali Florist)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the end of an era for Pali Florist and Gift Shop, which has been serving Windward Oahu since 1958. After 64 years, they’re closing shop at 312 Kuulei Rd.

The shop is holding a liquidation sale this weekend. After moving out and liquidating the location, Pali Florist will deliver from a warehouse with plans to resume delivery service later this summer.

Beginning Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, mostly everything will be at least 50% off. Customers can choose from baskets, flower vases, plush animals, supplies and more — everything must go! Visit between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“We really appreciate the loyalty of our customers for the last 35 years and for trusting us with your weddings and family funerals. Our customers have become our family,” said Bob Ciaccio, who has owned the business since 1987.

Call (808) 261-1818 if you would still like to purchase items but need to come another day. Ciaccio can make an appointment with you.

After moving a warehouse location, Pali Florist will keep the same number and website.

Their delivery range covers Waimanalo, Kailua, Marine Corps Base Hawaii and most of Kaneohe.