HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has recently partnered with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to encourage park users to conserve water.

The two agencies recently created and installed simple signs asking those who use the free-flowing beach showers to turn off the water when they are done using it.

These cute yet informative signs remind beach goers to save water by taking shorter showers, closing faucets and turn off the shower when you are done using it.

The Department of Parks and Recreation say many people forget to turn off the showers when they are done rinsing off. This may not be a problem if one person forgets.

However, when numerous people forget at different locations throughout the island it grows to be a problem.

The two agencies are hopeful these signs will help users be more aware of conserving fresh water as they aim to reduce the consumption of this precious resource.

You can find these signs on public showers located at Ala Moana Regional Park through the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, Kūhio Beach Park, Kapi‘olani Park and near the Diamond Head Lookout.