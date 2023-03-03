HONOLULU (KHON2) — For 60 years, Enchanted Lake Elementary School here in Kailua has helped to serve many students, many of who were raised here and then go onto raise their families here as well, just like myself being an alumnus from this school.

Enchanted Lake Elementary School, will be celebrating 60 years with a grand celebration tomorrow. To find out more about this, we are here with the current principal who is known as Ms. Mac.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Thank you for taking the time.

“Thank you for coming back to your school. It is such a momentous occasion for all of us,” said Mrs. Puaala McElhaney, Principal of Enchanted Lake Elementary School.

“We are really happy to celebrate it with hearts and minds and our spirits. We are such in a celebratory mode. We have invited all our teachers back, as well as our alumni. We have sent special invitations to all of our families because indeed this is a celebration for everyone here in Kailua because Kailua is our home and it’s our family and it is just a wonderful, wonderful occasion. So, it is a celebration for all of us, so I do want to thank you for coming home, to your elementary school and celebrating with us.”

Well, speaking of celebration and tomorrow being this momentous occasion, what will be taking place here?

“We will be having entertainment, we have a silent auction going on, the teachers have presented all the work that the children have been doing from each grade,” said McElhaney.

“That will be done in the cafeteria. You will walk down memory lane, as you can see, some of our presentations that we have here. We have our book fair going on, we have an author that was here, that came to Enchanted Lake, as well as our live entertainment. We have food, we have food trucks coming. It is indeed a wonderful celebration so please come and help us.”

It is all about those memories.

We are standing in the library right now.

I remember exactly what this looked like.

“And all of the children that have come through our school are so proud to have been a part of it,” said McElhaney.

I remember right here, which no longer is, but we had the Dewey Decimal System which I don’t think kids even know what that is anymore.

The murals on the wall.

“Thank you for coming home, I so appreciate it,” said McElhaney.

If you don’t mind, I want to walk over there and check out a little bit more.

And this is the computer lab.

When I was here, I remember the iMacs that just came out.

You remember the ones with the colorful backings, and it was more rounded shape computers with the small little mouse.

Floppy disks were the big thing.

It used to be all over here.

Mrs. Gallagher?

Oh my gosh?

It’s so good to see you.

This is my fourth-grade teacher.

How are you doing?

“Good to see you,” said Mrs. Gallagher, retired teacher from Enchanted Lake Elementary School.

“I am doing well. I am retired now and doing great, and I am helping out with the wonderful festivities. I am glad that you are here.”

It’s so good to see you.

Our class was actually outside of this door on the opposite side.

You know what is so good about this reunion is tomorrow’s celebration, celebrating the 60th birthday and anniversary of Enchanted Lake Elementary School, we will use opportunities like this to reminisce with the many other people that attended.

So again, this is the 60th anniversary celebration for Enchanted Lake Elementary School.

It is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Click here for more information.