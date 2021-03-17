En Vogue scheduled to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in April

HONOLULU (KHON2) – R&B supergroup En Vogue is scheduled to perform at Blue Note Hawaii for three shows in April.

To keep audiences safe and socially distant, only 25 tables per show will be sold. Click here to buy tickets.

En Vogue at Blue Note Hawaii

When: April 23 – 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $85, Loge Seating $65

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Doors: 5 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Formed in 1989 in the Bay Area, En Vogue began their official takeover in 1990 with their hit single, “Hold On” from their debut album, Born To Sing. Three decades later, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs and Rhona Bennett take the group to even greater heights.

Temperature checks and masks will be required for all attendees. Guests may take off their masks while seated at their table, however, they must put their masks back on if they leave their table.

To accommodate CDC guidelines, capacity has been significantly reduced. Individual tickets are not available at this time. Instead, the venue is selling complete tables to sustain operations.

Tables will be six feet apart and will be sanitized in between shows. Artists will perform behind a plexiglass barrier, 10 feet away from the front row.

For a full explanation of Blue Note’s new ticketing and admission policies, click here.