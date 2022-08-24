HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a fire in Kailua near the Adventist Health Castle.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Director, Dr. Jim Ireland confirmed that the patient in the back of the ambulance died and the paramedic is in critical condition.

Ireland continued, “Our paramedic whose been with us eight years is in critical condition and we’ve transferred him to Straub hospital from Castle and the other EMT on the ambulance is stable. He was unhurt.”

The Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.

According to HPD, this is an ongoing investigation.