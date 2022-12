HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a woman for stab wounds.

EMS officials responded to the 36-year-old woman in Kaaawa on Dec. 7 around 8 p.m.

First responders administered life-saving treatment as she was apparently stabbed in the chest and suffered a wound to her hand.

She is said to be in serious condition and at the trauma hospital.