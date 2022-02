HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS reported a 53-year-old man was hospitalized after he was “crushed by mechanical equipment” in Kapolei on Friday, Feb. 4.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Hanua Street, according to EMS.

The man had serious injuries to his midsection and was transported to an emergency room, EMS officials said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.