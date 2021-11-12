EMS transport 1 adult, 5 minors to hospital following motor vehicle collision on H-2 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle incident in the Waipio area that left two people in serious condition — including a six-year-old — and four others with minor injuries.

According to EMS, the incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction near the Ka Uka onramp; one vehicle apparently rolled over.

A 16-year-old female and a 6-year-old male are both in serious condition. EMS also said a 14-year-old male, 8-year-old male, 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female sustained minor injuries. All occupants were treated and transported to a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident refused further treatment from EMS. It is currently unknown what exactly happened.

