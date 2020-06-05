EMS: Struck by car, pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Chinatown-Downtown

HONOLULU (KHON20 — Emergency Medical Services reported to an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the Chinatown-Downtown area on June 4, around 3 p.m.

According to EMS, a 70-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Nuuanu Avenue and Kukui Street. She was thrown about 10 feet while she was crossing the street.

Paramedics responded to the scene and upon arrival, treated her. They then transported her to a trauma center in serious condition.

THE LATEST ON KHON2