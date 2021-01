File -Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Friday, Jan. 1, at approximately 11 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Friday, Jan. 1, at approximately 11 p.m.

EMS officials say, the victim was a 36-year-old male who was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

He had suffered an apparent stab wound to his upper body, according to EMS documents.

The apparent stabbing occurred near Laumaile Street, where EMS provided treatment before bringing the victim to the hospital.