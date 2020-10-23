HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza on Oct. 22.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
According to EMS, the victim is a 53-year-old woman who suffered apparent stab wounds to her upper torso and extremities.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 7:10 p.m.
First responders successfully administered life-saving treatment to the victim before transporting her to a local area hospital in serious condition.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- EMS responds to stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza
- Maui Police arrest four in connection to hotel guest robbery
- East Oahu Halloween house brings neighbors together
- Power outage forces evacuation at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
- Some businesses doing better in Tier 2, others see no impact