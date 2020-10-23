EMS responds to stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to an apparent stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza on Oct. 22.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza on Oct. 22.

According to EMS, the victim is a 53-year-old woman who suffered apparent stab wounds to her upper torso and extremities.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 7:10 p.m.

First responders successfully administered life-saving treatment to the victim before transporting her to a local area hospital in serious condition.

