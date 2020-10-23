EMS responds to stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to an apparent stabbing at the Chinese Cultural Plaza on Oct. 22.

According to EMS, the victim is a 53-year-old woman who suffered apparent stab wounds to her upper torso and extremities.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 7:10 p.m.

First responders successfully administered life-saving treatment to the victim before transporting her to a local area hospital in serious condition.

