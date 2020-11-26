EMS responds to pedestrian accident in Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services responded to a pedestrian accident on Farrignton Highway near Lahilahi Street around 7 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Officials say a 62-year-old man was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Farrington Highway is closed in both directions at Lahilahi Street while the investigation is ongoing.
West-bound traffic is being contra-flowed to Orange Street, and East-bound traffic is being contra-flowed through Lahilahi Street.
