HONOLULU(KHON2) — Drug overdoses linked to fentanyl may surpass last years numbers according to officials. But they said the availability of naloxone is helping save lives.

Drug overdoses are happening every day according to Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services director, and many are linked to the potent synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

“EMS probably goes on one or two a day, every day,” Ireland explained. “They’re happening in homeless encampments, in apartments and houses, illegal game rooms, we’re seeing them in cars, people found unresponsive in parking lots.”

Gary Yabuta, the executive director for the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) said the fentanyl death toll for this year will likely surpass 2022.

According to Yabuta, there were 32 fatal overdoses linked to Fentanyl in just the first six months of 2023 compared to 50 for all of last year.

And he said another three deaths in Honolulu and one in Maui were attributed to “Tranq”- a drug cocktail of fentanyl mixed with xylozene– an animal tranquilizer.

“Sometimes people don’t know what they’re taking,” Ireland said. “They might think they’re taking cocaine for instance, or methamphetamine, and it’s laced with fentanyl.”

The push to make overdose reversing medications like Narcan more accessible to the public since last summer is helping.

“We’re not seeing quite the volumes that we were seeing six or 12 months ago. Which is good,” Ireland said.

The FBI is one of the many agencies trying to stop the flow of fentanyl into the state.

“It has caused so much harm in terms of causing overdose deaths,” said Steven Merrill, FBI Special Agent in Charge. “And to me, the drug problem is much more pronounced. We’ve got an added level of severity that fentanyl brings to the equation.”

According to Yabuta, law enforcement seized 10 kilograms of fentanyl in 2023 compared to 3.6 kilos in 2022.

But are they getting a handle on the fentanyl epidemic?

“Unfortunately not,” Yabuta said. “There’s a huge surplus of fentanyl across the nation and what that means is it’s coming to Hawaii very easily too. We can’t keep up that pace.”

But with multiple agencies collaborating, they are hoping they’ll be able to manage the crisis.