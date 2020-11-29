EMS responds to double stabbing in Chinatown

File – Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a double stabbing on North King Street in Chinatown on Saturday, Nov. 28.

HONOLUU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a double stabbing on North King Street in Chinatown on Saturday, Nov. 28.

EMS officials say a 52-year-old male and a 47-year-old male were both taken to the hospital in serious condition. Both victims received treatment for life threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma facility.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m. at 409 N. King St.

Honolulu police say an investigation into the double stabbing is currently ongoing.