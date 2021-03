HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent stabbing on Tuesday, March 23, that occurred near Moanalua Road and Kaahele Street.

EMS officials said, a 41-year-old male was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to EMS, the 41-year-old was apparently stabbed in the upper and lower extremities.

EMS first responders administered life-saving treatment before transporting the patient to a trauma hospital.