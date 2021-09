HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS administered advanced life support to a toddler after they were allegedly hit by a vehicle along Hoolai Street on Sunday, Sept. 5.

According to EMS, the two-year-old male suffered multiple injuries, including a head injury.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday.