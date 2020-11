HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services responded to a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Haleakala Avenue and Farrington Highway on Nov. 13.

Officials say a female in her 60’s was administered life-saving treatment and transported to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

Police have blocked off traffic in both directions between Haleakala Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue.

Paramedics received reports of the accident around 9:21 p.m.