HONOLULU (KHON2) — EMS responded to a call at around 6:50 p.m. about an alleged stabbing in downtown Honolulu on Sunday, Aug. 15.

According to officials, EMS transported two men in their 50’s to a hospital in serious condition. Both men had multiple stab wounds.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

At this time, there are no suspects and it is unknown what caused the incident.