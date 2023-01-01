HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a busy night for first responders with at least a dozen fireworks-related injuries reported by EMS, including burns, loss of vision and even an incident where fireworks knocked someone’s teeth out. Officials warning the injuries are becoming more severe in recent years.

When the sun goes down, the sky lights up with fireworks. Aerial fireworks could be seen in all directions of Oahu to welcome 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii Kai resident Josh Mooney was among the many who watched the fireworks in Waipahu.

Mooney said, “At midnight when you look around it’s a 365-degree view, show quality fireworks going off; it’s amazing.”

Tow trucks and police parked on the shoulder of the H-1 and prevented a repetition from last year when the freeway turned into a parking lot with people stepping out of their cars to watch the fireworks.

Honolulu EMS responded to at least a dozen fireworks-related injuries throughout the island. People as young as12 years old and even mid-’50s needed medical support.

The City Emergency Services Director Dr. James Ireland said the injuries from New Year’s Eve from aerial fireworks were more severe than he has seen in previous years.

Ireland said, “We had life-threatening injuries this year from people getting struck by aerial fireworks versus disabling, still very serious injuries; but generally from a hand or finger injury, that’s not necessarily going to be life-threatening.”

EMS responded to a call in Ewa Beach where a 55-year-old man suffered vision loss after fireworks exploded near his face. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another accident resulted in a 36-year-old man from Waipahu losing some of his teeth after a firework exploded near his chest and face.

Ireland said there were a lot more injuries to the upper extremities this year. He said, “Mostly in the face, which caused devastating craniofacial injuries but also in the genitals and in the neck, in the extremities, a variety of patients were struck by aerials.”

The Honolulu Fire Department also got its share of calls. Crews responded to at least eight fires from fireworks, one of them to a home in Ewa Beach while the owners were not even home.

Honolulu Fire Department Captain Malcolm Medrano said, “The neighbor next door called and saw aerial fireworks land on their roof, rooftop and started a small fire. So if it were not for the good neighbor, it may have been worse.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Medrano said this was a prime example of looking out for your neighbor and taking action when necessary.