EMS: High-speed rollover hospitalizes three in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three people have been hospitalized following a vehicle incident on the H-1 freeway westbound, on July 11.

According to Emergency Medical Services, witnesses reported that there was a ‘high-speed rollover.’ The occupants of an SUV rolled over on the 13A exit ramp in Aiea. The incident prompted a road closure at that location.

Officials revealed that a 21-year-old man was treated by paramedics and was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital. Two women, both 20, were also treated by paramedics and transported in serious condition to a trauma center.

It was not made clear to what prompted the incident.

