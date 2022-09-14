HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders leaders gathered at Honolulu Hale to provide an update on the investigation of the heartbreaking ambulance fire that left one patient dead and a paramedic fighting for his life.

The meeting was held at Honolulu Hale on Wednesday.

Scheduled to speak were the Director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon “Kalani” Hao, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Officials believe the portable oxygen cylinder that was inside the ambulance and the regulator mechanism could be a possible source of the fire. However, the exact cause is unknown.

According to Ireland, when paramedics use a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP device, for patients, it is connected to the main oxygen tank within the ambulance.

In order to continue receiving oxygen from the CPAP as the patient is being transported from the ambulance vehicle to the hospital, the CPAP is disconnected from the main tank and connected to a portable oxygen cylinder.

During the time of the incident, it was reported that when the paramedic connected the CPAP oxygen to the portable oxygen cylinder, there was a sound described as “pop” followed by a bright flash of light. That’s when the ambulance immediately began to fill with smoke and fire.

Ireland said that based on routine protocol, EMS personnel’s actions in treating and transporting the patient did not contribute to the accident.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.