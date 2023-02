HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.

According to EMS, a 68-year-old man is in critical condition after the driver of a car allegedly hit a fence.

Medical officials administered advanced life support.

The patient was transferred to an area hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available to us.